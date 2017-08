Sept 19 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* Inversiones y Servicios Publicitarios S.L. holds 3,495,853 Antevenio shares, representing 83.09 pct of the capital and voting rights, following voluntary repurchase offer

* Inversiones y Servicios Publicitarios S.L. informed Euronext that 1,360,806 Antevenio shares were tendered to the offer Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)