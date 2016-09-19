BRIEF-Madrigal Pharma and Tarveda Therapeutics announce exclusive license agreement for HSP90 drug Conjugate Oncology Platform

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Madrigal will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to an aggregate of $163 million of contingent payments

* PEN-866 positioned to begin clinical trials in 2017

* Eligible to get a tiered, single-digit royalty based on future worldwide sales of HSP90 drug conjugate products

* Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Tarveda Therapeutics announce exclusive license agreement for HSP90 drug conjugate oncology platform

* Total potential payments to Madrigal may exceed $249 million

* Tarveda will be responsible for all of development costs for HSP90 drug conjugate program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: