BRIEF-Manulife announces intention to redeem 4.21 pct fixed/floating subordinated debentures
* Debentures are redeemable at MLI's option on or after November 18, 2016 at a redemption price per debenture equal to par
Sept 19 Felcor Lodging Trust Inc
* Felcor announces leadership transition
* COO Troy A. Pentecost appointed President and interim senior executive officer
* Richard A. Smith retires as president, CEO and director
* Board of directors intends to engage Spencer Stuart to assist with identifying a new CEO
* Smith, who also resigned from company's board , will remain with company in a non-executive role through end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [FCH.N ]
Sept 19 TerraForm Global Inc and TerraForm Power Inc, the "yieldcos" of bankrupt solar company SunEdison Inc, said on Monday that they were exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of their entire business.
* Announces publication of Phase 2b data for vadadustat in non-dialysis patients with anemia related to chronic kidney disease