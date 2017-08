Sept 19 (Reuters) - Geron Corp

* On September 15, 2016, co, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc entered into a license agreement - SEC filing

* Janssen owes to Geron non-refundable upfront payment of $5 million; Geron eligible to get up to $75 million in development,regulatory milestone payments

* Agreement grants Janssen Pharmaceuticals exclusive worldwide rights under geron's proprietary patents