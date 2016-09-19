FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Electrolux says its Latin America boss Hirschheimer resigns
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
September 19, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Electrolux says its Latin America boss Hirschheimer resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Electrolux

* Management change in AB Electrolux

* Says Ruy Hirschheimer, Head of Electrolux Major Appliances Latin America and Executive Vice President of AB Electrolux, has decided to resign from his position, effective October 1, 2016

* Hirschheimer joined Electrolux in 1998, as Head of Major Appliances in Brazil. Since 2002, he has held the position as Head of Major Appliances Latin America

* Says until a successor has been appointed, Ricardo Cons will act as interim head of Major Appliances Latin America.

* "During Ruy's tenure, Electrolux has grown into one of the top major appliances brands in Latin America, and Brazil is today a strategically important market. Many of the innovative concepts for product development that we today use across the Group were first introduced in Latin America under Ruy's leadership," said Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO of AB Electrolux. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
