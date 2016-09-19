FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics provides interim progress on programs
September 19, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics provides interim progress on programs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc

* Mabvax therapeutics reports on interim progress on its programs including the phase i clinical trial for therapeutic antibody treatment of pancreatic cancer

* Co intends on providing a more comprehensive interim data analysis upon obtaining sufficient patient data before year-end

* Would initiate phase I trial for MVT-1075 in first half of 2017 after receiving FDA authorization to proceed

* Remain on track for submitting investigational new drug application (IND) for MVT-1075 to FDA later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

