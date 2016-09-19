BRIEF-Alphamin Resources says managing director of democratic republic of congo unit detained

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Alphamin Resources Corp

* Robinson was subsequently released to custody of U.S. Embassy in Kinshasa and no charges have been laid

* Richard Robinson, managing director of co's Democratic Republic Of Congo subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining was detained on 16 Sept

* Robinson requested to accompany a special mining sector fraud investigation task team to Kinshasa, DRC to respond to questioning

* Questioning in relation to export of mineral samples as part of development of company's Bisie tin project located in DRC