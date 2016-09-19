FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vical and Astellas study on CMV vaccine fails to meet its primary endpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Vical Inc

* Results from study demonstrated that trial did not meet its primary endpoint

* Secondary endpoints of CMV-associated disease,CMV-specific antiviral therapy blinded adjudication committee,were similar in both treatment groups

* Vical and Astellas announce topline results from a phase 2 study of investigational cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine (asp0113) in kidney transplant patients

* "we continue to focus on execution of our phase 3 study in hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

