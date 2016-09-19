FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Holly Energy and Hollyfrontier Corp announce dropdown of Woods Cross Refinery for $275 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Holly Energy and Hollyfrontier Corp announce dropdown of Woods Cross Refinery for $275 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hollyfrontier Corporation

* Holly Energy Partners and Hollyfrontier Corporation announce dropdown of Woods Cross refinery units for approximately $275.0 million; Holly Energy Partners announces private placement of common equity

* Co, Holly Energy to enter into 15-year tolling agreements for each respective unit containing minimum quarterly throughput commitments

* Holly Energy partners does not anticipate any further equity financing needs for remainder of 2016

* Balance of purchase price will be financed by borrowings under Holly Energy Partner's existing revolving credit agreement

* Deal for a total cash consideration of approximately $275.0 million

* Expects that transaction will be immediately accretive to unitholders

* Holly Energy agreed to private placement with certain clients of tortoise capital advisors, l.l.c. For approximately $100 million of equity Source text for Eikon: Hollyfrontier Corporation: [HFC.N ]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.