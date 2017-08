Sept 19 (Reuters) - Softblue SA :

* Its authorized clerk, Tomasz Kierul, acquires 1.2 million of Softblue shares at 0.7 zloty per share

* Softblue's CEO, Michal Kierul, acquires 0.2 mln of the company's shares at 0.7 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8510 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)