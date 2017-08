Sept 19 (Reuters) - Bayer AG :

* FDA approves new five-year-contraceptive of Bayer

* FDA has approved Bayer AG's new low dose levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system (lng-ius) which will be marketed in the U.S. under brand name Kyleena Source text: bit.ly/2cJTmvS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)