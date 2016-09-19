BRIEF-Terraform Global initiates process to explore strategic alternatives

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Terraform Global Inc :

* Terraform Global initiates process to explore strategic alternatives

* Board of directors has initiated a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives

* Notified SunEdison that its corporate governance and conflicts committee is prepared to enter into discussions with SunEdison

* Entered into confidentiality arrangements with SunEdison to allow Terraform Global to share information about strategic alternatives

* Prepared to enter talks with SunEdison to settle intercompany claims and defenses between Terraform Global and SunEdison

* Actively exploring potential sale of all of Terraform Global's equity interests, as well as alternative structures

* Actively exploring potential sale of all of Terraform Global's equity interests, as well as alternative structures

* Also is taking appropriate steps to operate as an independent company without a new sponsor, if that should become necessary