BRIEF-Manulife announces intention to redeem 4.21 pct fixed/floating subordinated debentures
* Debentures are redeemable at MLI's option on or after November 18, 2016 at a redemption price per debenture equal to par
Sept 19 Terraform Global Inc :
* Terraform Global initiates process to explore strategic alternatives
* Board of directors has initiated a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives
* Notified SunEdison that its corporate governance and conflicts committee is prepared to enter into discussions with SunEdison
* Entered into confidentiality arrangements with SunEdison to allow Terraform Global to share information about strategic alternatives
* Prepared to enter talks with SunEdison to settle intercompany claims and defenses between Terraform Global and SunEdison
* Actively exploring potential sale of all of Terraform Global's equity interests, as well as alternative structures
* Also is taking appropriate steps to operate as an independent company without a new sponsor, if that should become necessary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 19 TerraForm Global Inc and TerraForm Power Inc, the "yieldcos" of bankrupt solar company SunEdison Inc, said on Monday that they were exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of their entire business.
* Announces publication of Phase 2b data for vadadustat in non-dialysis patients with anemia related to chronic kidney disease