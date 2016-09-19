BRIEF-Magnetar Financial reports 5.26 pct stake in G&K Services
* Magnetar Financial LLC reports 5.26 percent stake in G&K Services Inc as of sept 8 - Sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2cWx0WF Further company coverage:
Sept 19 Lgc Capital Ltd
* Rushmans, co's 50/50 partner with respect to Cuban sport, has signed a deal with Cuba to market Cuban TV sport content worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 Accounting firm Ernst & Young will pay $9.3 million to settle charges that two of its auditors got "too close to clients on a personal level" and broke rules aimed at ensuring reviews were objective and impartial, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement on Monday.
TORONTO, Sept 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as higher oil prices boosted the stocks of energy companies, while big banks also gained as investors bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold rates steady this week.