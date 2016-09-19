Sept 19 Norsat International Inc

* Norsat announces receipt of indications of interest

* Privet fund management llp is one such party that has offered to acquire co for cash consideration of us$8.00 per share

* Recently received indications of interest from multiple parties with respect to a strategic transaction

* Has retained raymond james as financial advisor and mcmillan llp as legal advisor to assist board in reviewing and evaluating proposals