BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says downgraded short-term view of U.S. municipal bonds to neutral
* "Growth surprises could provide a boost to risk appetite in the months ahead"
Sept 19 Norsat International Inc
* Norsat announces receipt of indications of interest
* Privet fund management llp is one such party that has offered to acquire co for cash consideration of us$8.00 per share
* Recently received indications of interest from multiple parties with respect to a strategic transaction
* Has retained raymond james as financial advisor and mcmillan llp as legal advisor to assist board in reviewing and evaluating proposals Source text for Eikon:
* "Growth surprises could provide a boost to risk appetite in the months ahead"
* Reports positive interim data from pediatric and adult phase 2 studies of KRN23 in X-linked hypophosphatemia
* Iran seen buying 108 aircraft from Boeing vs 109 before (Adds quotes, details)