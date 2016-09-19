FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Regus founder to place c.4 pct of co's shares - Bookrunner
September 19, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Regus founder to place c.4 pct of co's shares - Bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Bookrunner:

* Proposed placing in Regus Plc

* Estorn Limited, holding co for Mark Dixon's shareholding in Regus, intends to sell about 37.0 mln existing shares in Regus

* Placing shares are held indirectly by Mark Dixon and represent about 4.0 pct of company's total issued ordinary share capital

* Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild, which will be launched immediately following this announcement

* Initial price of placing shares, number of shares to be sold will be agreed by Estorn and JP Morgan Cazenove at close of bookbuilding

* Following completion of placing, Mark Dixon will continue to hold about 27.7 pct of company's ordinary shares

* J.P. Morgan Cazenove is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

