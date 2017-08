Sept 19 (Reuters) -

* Sarepta therapeutics announces fda accelerated approval of exondys 51(tm) (eteplirsen) injection, an exon skipping therapy to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (dmd) patients amenable to skipping exon 51

* Sarepta therapeutics inc says u.s. Commercial launch for exondys 51 planned to commence immediately