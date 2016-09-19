BRIEF-Boyd Gaming says amends credit agreement dated Aug 14, 2013
* Entered Into An Amendment Which Modifies Third Amended And Restated Credit Agreement Dated August 14, 2013
Sept 19 (Reuters) -
* Nascent Objects, the modular consumer electronics platform operator, says it will join Facebook's Building 8 Source text - (bit.ly/2d2Nuvp) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Entered Into An Amendment Which Modifies Third Amended And Restated Credit Agreement Dated August 14, 2013
NEW YORK, Sept 19 (IFR) - The 2017s issued by Venezuelan oil company PDVSA were about 1.5 points weaker Monday as investors largely shunned the terms of a debt exchange targeting US$7.1bn of those securities.
* Storagevault executes purchase agreement to acquire $48 million of storage assets in quebec and ontario