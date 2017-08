Sept 19 (Reuters) - Royal Gold Inc

* To acquire a 3.75% net value royalty of Barrick Gold Corp's Cortez gold mine, including Crossroads deposit from private party seller

* Royal Gold increases royalty interests at Cortez Crossroads

* Company plans to fund this acquisition from its revolving credit facility.

* Company will pay consideration of $70 million to seller. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: