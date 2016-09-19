FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Antler Hill and Petrophoenix intend to complete a three cornered amalgamation
#Market News
September 19, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Antler Hill and Petrophoenix intend to complete a three cornered amalgamation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Antler Hill Oil & Gas Ltd

* Says Antler Hill and Petrophoenix intend to complete a three cornered amalgamation

* Says will incorporate a new wholly owned subsidiary which will amalgamate with Petrophoenix to form a new company

* Under agreement Antler Hill will complete a 1:10 consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares

* Says Antler Hill and Petrophoenix intend to complete a three cornered amalgamation

* Deal for an aggregate purchase price of c$5 million

* Antler Hill entered into a letter agreement with Petrophoenix dated September 13, 2016

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
