BRIEF-Carl Icahn says reduced Chesapeake position for tax planning purposes
* "Believe that over the last few years Doug Lawler and his team have done an admirable job, especially in light of the circumstances"
Sept 19 Paragon Offshore Plc :
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "Believe that over the last few years Doug Lawler and his team have done an admirable job, especially in light of the circumstances"
Sept 19 Accounting firm Ernst & Young will pay $9.3 million to settle charges that two of its former auditors got "too close to clients on a personal level" and broke rules aimed at ensuring reviews were impartial, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.
Sept 19 Tesla Motors Inc said on Monday its proposed acquisition of SolarCity Corp could be delayed because of shareholder lawsuits alleging board members breached their fiduciary duty, the latest hurdle to a $2.6 billion deal.