Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ascena Retail Group Inc:

* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP EPS $0.16 - $0.21 - SEC Filing

* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP EPS $0.12-$0.17

* Fiscal 2016 was a challenging year, characterized by a highly competitive selling environment and significant store traffic headwinds Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dbOde5) Further company coverage: