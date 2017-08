Sept 19 (Reuters) - Moninger Holding Ag

* H1 revenues up by 348,000 euros at 7.1 million euros ($7.94 million)

* H1 net profit at 840,000 euros versus loss of 108,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)