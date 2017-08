Sept 19 (Reuters) - Bell AG :

* Takes over Geiser AG, a specialist delivery company for the food service sector

* All employees as well as the management team will be taken over

* Consolidation with the bell group is planned from Oct. 1

* The parties have agreed to keep the details of the transaction confidential Source text - bit.ly/2cL0eHx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)