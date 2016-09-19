FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mitsubishi Rayon plans carbon fiber parts venture in Europe - Nikkei
September 19, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mitsubishi Rayon plans carbon fiber parts venture in Europe - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Mitsubishi Rayon plans carbon fiber parts venture in Europe - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Rayon will soon start making carbon fiber parts for wind power turbines through a European joint venture - Nikkei

* Danish Concern Fiberline Composites, which sells turbine blade components to wind power companies across Europe, will take 51% interest in the JV - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Unit will invest 49% in venture - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Rayon's joint venture will be established in October and headquartered in Denmark - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Rayon's sales of 10 Billion yen ($98.2 million) are targeted for the joint venture in fiscal 2020 - Nikkei Source text : [ID:s.nikkei.com/2cCCypF]

