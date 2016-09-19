Barrick says Argentina mine operations may resume within two weeks
DENVER, Sept 19 Barrick Gold Inc's Veladero gold mine in Argentina could resume operations in the next two weeks, Barrick President Kelvin Dushnisky said in an interview on Monday.
* Sears Holdings' Kmart is closing 64 stores and laying off thousands of employees - Business Insider
Kmart stores that are closing will begin liquidation sales on September 22, and close by mid December
NEW YORK, Sept 19 (IFR) - The 2017s issued by Venezuelan oil company PDVSA were about 1.5 points weaker Monday as investors largely shunned the terms of a debt exchange targeting US$7.1bn of those securities.
Nascent Objects, the modular consumer electronics platform operator, says it will join Facebook's Building 8