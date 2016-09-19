BRIEF-Hill International has settled lawsuit commenced by Bulldog Investors Llc

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hill International Inc

* Among other things, settlement provides annual meeting is deemed to have been held on its originally scheduled date of August 11

* Hill International Inc says in addition, Adam Eiseman has resigned from board

* Has settled lawsuit commenced by Bulldog Investors, Llc in Delaware Court Of Chancery in connection with Bulldog's proxy contest

* Among other things, settlement provides that Bulldog's director nominees are deemed to have been elected to Hill's board

* Hill International Inc says as a result of settlement, Hill's board will have ten members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: