September 19, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Analog Devices says resubmitted its Hart-Scott-Rodino Act filing on Sept. 19 -SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Analog Devices Inc:

* On Sept 15, voluntarily withdrew filing under Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Act relating to proposed acquisition of Linear Technology - SEC Filing

* Analog Devices Inc says resubmitted its Hart-Scott-Rodino Act filing on September 19, 2016, commencing a new waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act

* Voluntarily withdrew filing in order to provide federal trade commission with additional time to review proposed acquisition

* Company and linear continue to work cooperatively with federal trade commission staff in their review of proposed transaction Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cUmpgx) Further company coverage:

