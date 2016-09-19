BRIEF-Terraform Power - Nasdaq hearings panel grants extend automatic 15-day stay of delisting - SEC Filing
Sept 19 Activision Blizzard Inc:
* Completed previously announced offering of two series of senior unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $1.5 billion Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cLsGe0) Further company coverage:
* Carl Icahn reports 4.55 percent stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp, as of September 19, 2016
* Steel dynamics provides third quarter 2016 guidance and announces third quarter 2016 cash dividend