a year ago
BRIEF-Painted Pony Petroleum announces 180 mmcfe/day production milestone
#Market News
September 19, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Painted Pony Petroleum announces 180 mmcfe/day production milestone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd:

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd announces 180 mmcfe per day production milestone

* Anticipates increasing production volumes by an incremental 50 mmcfe/d to Townsend facility in early October 2016

* Anticipates closing previously announced asset swap with an industry partner on or about September 26, 2016

* Production volumes at Townsend facility averaged in excess of 100 mmcfe/d based on field estimates over previous five days

* Expects total daily production volumes for q3 to average about 138 mmcfe/d , 2016 exit production volumes to be about 240 mmcfe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

