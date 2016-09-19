BRIEF-Alcoa says amended its 5-yr revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc:

* Entered into an amendment to its five-year revolving credit agreement, dated as of July 25, 2014

* Alcoa Upstream (Holdings), Co's unit and Alcoa Nederland Holding B.V, a unit of holdings entered into a secured revolving credit agreement

* Revolving credit agreement provides for revolving loans to be made available in an aggregate principal amount of up to $1.5 billion

* The total commitments as defined in credit agreement will be automatically and permanently reduced from $4 billion to $3 billion Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cUnFR5) Further company coverage: