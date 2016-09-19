FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Arvida Group to acquire three villages for NZ$66 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Arvida Group Limited

* Arvida to acquire three villages for $66 million

* Acquisition immediately accretive to underlying earnings with 6% lift in proforma FY17 EPS

* Entered into agreements to purchase Bethlehem Views and Copper Crest village estate in Tauranga and Lauriston park in Cambridge

* Additional $4.4 million of underlying profit is anticipated from acquisitions on a pro forma FY17 basis

* Acquisition will be partly funded by an underwritten $42 million rights issue at $1.05

* Further earnings growth is expected beyond FY17 from care suite conversions at Bethlehem Views

* Villages being acquired have a combined CBRE valuation of $68.4 million and increase number of Arvida villages to 25

* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

