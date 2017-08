Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp:

* Carl Icahn reports 4.55 percent stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp, as of September 19, 2016

* Carl Icahn had earlier reported a 9.40 percent stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp, as of August 4, 2016