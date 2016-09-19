FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lightstream announces commencement of CCAA process and second forbearance agreement
September 19, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lightstream announces commencement of CCAA process and second forbearance agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Lightstream Resources Ltd:

* Lightstream announces commencement of CCAA process and second forbearance agreement

* Has not been able to reach satisfactory settlement agreement with respect to litigation that has been commenced by certain holders of unsecured notes

* As a result of failure to reach such a settlement, co is required to discontinue currently contemplated plan of arrangement under CBCA arrangement

* Intends to initiate proceedings at court to implement CCAA sale transaction pursuant to an initial order on September 26

* Lightstream Resources Ltd says in addition to foregoing, company has entered into a second forbearance agreement

* Lightstream Resources Ltd says commencement of CCAA sale transaction is not expected to affect normal course business operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

