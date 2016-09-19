FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Bellatrix announces $47 mln non-core asset sale
#Market News
September 19, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bellatrix announces $47 mln non-core asset sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Bellatrix:

* Bellatrix Announces $47 Million Non-Core asset sale

* Inplay announced a reverse takeover transaction providing for a public listing for its shares on Toronto stock exchange

* Says to sell certain non-core cardium focused assets in greater Pembina area of Alberta

* Updated FY 2016 guidance forecasts to incorporate impact of disposition which is anticipated to have minor impact on fy guidance estimates

* Total consideration is comprised of $42 million cash and 16.7 million shares of Inplay

* Pembina asset sale is expected to close prior to November 11, 2016, with an effective date of June 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
