BRIEF-Terraform Power - Nasdaq hearings panel grants extend automatic 15-day stay of delisting - SEC Filing
* Nasdaq hearings panel granted company's request to extend automatic fifteen-day stay of delisting - SEC Filing
Sept 19 (Reuters) -
* Cirrus Logic set to join S&P Midcap 400; Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to join S&P Smallcap 600 Source text for Eikon:
* Carl Icahn reports 4.55 percent stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp, as of September 19, 2016
* Steel dynamics provides third quarter 2016 guidance and announces third quarter 2016 cash dividend