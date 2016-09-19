FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New Sports updates on acquisition of share capital in Yue Jin Asia
September 19, 2016 / 11:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-New Sports updates on acquisition of share capital in Yue Jin Asia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - New Sports Group:

* Announces acquisition in relation to acquisition of the entire issued share capital in Yue Jin Asia involving the issue of consideration shares under specific mandate, issue of new shares under specific mandate, placing of new shares under specific mandate, proposed increase in authorised share capital

* Company and direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Conditionally agreed to allot and issue, a total of 12.18 billion subscription shares at subscription price of HK$0.062 per subscription share

* Each of Origin Development , Crystal Fount Investments , Ai Qing and Zheng Kuanjian entered into a separate subscription agreements with co

* Co and placing agent entered placing agreement to place total of up to 4.09 billion placing shares to not less than six placees at placing price

* Gross and net proceeds from placing are approximately HK$253.5 million and approximately HK$250.9 million respectively

* Consideration shall be initially HK$1 billion subject to retained consideration adjustments

* Company intends to use net proceeds from subscriptions to finance acquisition

* Placing price of HK$0.062 per placing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
