Sept 19 (Reuters) - SunPower Corp

* Sunpower acquires AUO's stake in Malaysian joint venture

* Under stock purchase agreement, SunPower will pay AUO $170 million over next four years

* Sunpower plans to eventually upgrade Melaka facility

* Has also signed a supply agreement with AUO for 100 MW of SunPower's E-series solar panels