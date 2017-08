Sept 19 (Reuters) - Forward Air Corp

* Forward Air Corporation revises third quarter 2016 guidance

* Says lowered its third-quarter 2016 year-over-year revenue growth guidance range to down 2% to up 2%

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $253.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says "change in company's revenue and adjusted income guidance was driven by lower freight volumes"