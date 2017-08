Sept 20 (Reuters) - Gimv NV :

* Gimv provides 30 million euros ($33.52 million) of growth equity to fast growing medical device company Spineart

These proceeds will be used to reinforce Spineart's sales organization and processes, further geographical expansion in selective markets such as US, as well as for continued products development