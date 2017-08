Sept 20 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc :

* GSK appoints new CEO

* Emma Walmsley, currently chief executive officer (CEO) of GSK's consumer healthcare division, is appointed GSK ceo designate

* Emma will join GSK board of directors from Jan. 1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)