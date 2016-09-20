FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cloetta says completes early bonds redemption
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 20, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cloetta says completes early bonds redemption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Cloetta AB

* Says completes early redemption of its bonds

* Says the new financing structure will secure Cloetta's ability to pay dividends in the future and will at the same time provide financial flexibility for potential complementary acquisitions

* Says along with the redemption of the Bonds, is expected, excluding one off expenses, to reduce the group's net financial items by approximately SEK 140 million over a five year period, whereof SEK 50 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

