Sept 20 Hawaiian Electric Industries :

* If approved, typical residential bill for 500 kilowatt hours on Hawai'i island would increase by $9.31 a month to $171.16

* Hawai'i Electric Light proposes first increase in base rates in 6 years

* Proposed rate change will be reviewed by regulators and would likely not take effect until summer of 2017 at earliest