Sept 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 20 Hawaiian Electric Industries :
* If approved, typical residential bill for 500 kilowatt hours on Hawai'i island would increase by $9.31 a month to $171.16
* Hawai'i Electric Light proposes first increase in base rates in 6 years
* Proposed rate change will be reviewed by regulators and would likely not take effect until summer of 2017 at earliest Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO, Sept 19 Canada's main autoworkers union said on Monday it will make a 12:15 am (0415 GMT) announcement as contract talks with General Motors Co near a midnight strike deadline.
DETROIT, Sept 20 General Motors Co on Tuesday announced its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle will cost under $30,000 after tax breaks, a price that makes it significantly cheaper than the average new U.S. vehicle and sets up a test of whether the technology can go mainstream in the United States.