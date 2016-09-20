BRIEF-Moody's says auto sector faces rising credit risks due to carbon transition

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Moody's on global auto sector:
* auto sector faces rising credit risks due to carbon transition
* Believes that regulators' increased focus on emissions compliance will accelerate reduction of emissions
* Changing consumer preferences ,such as demand for AFVs , is likely to become an important sales driver
* Financial risks are increasing as manufacturers' research and development ,capital spending need to increase against push to reduce emissions
* Expect demand to grow amid technological improvements, incentives created under government policies Source text for Eikon: