a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's says auto sector faces rising credit risks due to carbon transition
#Market News
September 20, 2016 / 3:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says auto sector faces rising credit risks due to carbon transition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Moody's on global auto sector:

* auto sector faces rising credit risks due to carbon transition

* Believes that regulators' increased focus on emissions compliance will accelerate reduction of emissions

* Changing consumer preferences ,such as demand for AFVs , is likely to become an important sales driver

* Financial risks are increasing as manufacturers' research and development ,capital spending need to increase against push to reduce emissions

* Expect demand to grow amid technological improvements, incentives created under government policies Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
