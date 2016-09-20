FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Crealogix Holding FY 2015/2016 net loss shrinks to CHF 0.9 mln
September 20, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Crealogix Holding FY 2015/2016 net loss shrinks to CHF 0.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Crealogix Holding Ag

* FY 2015/2016 revenue rose by 28.4 per cent, from 49.3 million Swiss francs to 63.3 million Swiss francs

* FY EBITDA reached 3.7 million Swiss francs as against a negative 10.6 million Swiss francs in previous year

* FY net profit amounted to -0.9 million francs (previous year: -10.3 million francs)

* Further growth expected in 2016/2017 financial year

* In FY at EBIT level, there was a 13 million francs improvement to -0.4 million francs, following on -13.4 million francs in previous year

* In current 2016/2017 financial year, Crealogix expects further double-digit growth in sales, and an even higher ebitda than in 2015/2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
