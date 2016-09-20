FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Addex Therapeutics: new data supporting role of negative allosteric modulators of follicle stimulating hormone
September 20, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Addex Therapeutics: new data supporting role of negative allosteric modulators of follicle stimulating hormone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Addex Therapeutics Ltd :

* Addex Therapeutics /Addex Collaborators published new data supporting role of negative allosteric modulators of follicle stimulating hormone and luteinizing hormone receptors in reproductive health

* Results show that both ADX68692 and ADX68693, while being NAMs of FSHR, also strongly antagonize LH/CGR signaling in murine leydig tumor cell line (MLTC-1) and in rat primary leydig cells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

