BRIEF-Addex Therapeutics: new data supporting role of negative allosteric modulators of follicle stimulating hormone

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Addex Therapeutics Ltd :

* Addex Therapeutics /Addex Collaborators published new data supporting role of negative allosteric modulators of follicle stimulating hormone and luteinizing hormone receptors in reproductive health

* Results show that both ADX68692 and ADX68693, while being NAMs of FSHR, also strongly antagonize LH/CGR signaling in murine leydig tumor cell line (MLTC-1) and in rat primary leydig cells