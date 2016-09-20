BRIEF-Formycon H1 turnover down at 8.76 mln euros

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Formycon AG :

* H1 turnover was 8.76 million euros ($9.79 million), compared to 9.82 million euros in same period previous year

* Annual result is greatly dependent on whether FYB202 project will be partnered in 2016

* H1 operating result stood at -1.17 million euros compared to 1.5 million euros during same period last year

* Company continues to anticipate a rise in turnover to over 20 million euros for current year