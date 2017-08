Sept 20 (Reuters) - Attitude Property Ltd :

* FY ended June 2016 group profit before taxation of 175.3 million rupees versus 30 million rupees year ago

* FY group revenue of 250.3 million rupees versus 102 million rupees year ago

* Declared final dividend of 0.36 rupees per share, to be paid on or around Oct. 31, 2016 Source: bit.ly/2d0eik2 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)