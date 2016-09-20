FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Cantargia prepares intensified development strategy and capital raising
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 20, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cantargia prepares intensified development strategy and capital raising

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Cantargia AB :

* Expands its initial clinical phase I/IIa study of CAN04 with combination therapies

* Initiates project around new antibody within IL1RAP platform for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

* Project is planned to start in 2017, and the goal is to select clinical candidate that can enter development at the end of 2018 or the beginning of 2019

* During 2017 plans to start preclinical studies with different types of combination therapies to support clinical development

* Clinical study of CAN04 is now planned to start during the first half of 2017, and a presentation of the phase I data is planned about a year after the start of the study

* Plans to conduct capital raising of about 80 million Swedish crowns ($9.35 million), in addition to capitalization of up to 25 million crowns through conversion of warrants in October

* Decision is planned to be taken at extraordinary general meeting estimated to be held Q4 2016 / Q1 2017

* Board is expected to evaluate opportunities and strategic options available for company's next development stage during mid 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5605 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.