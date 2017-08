Sept 20 (Reuters) - E-therapeutics Plc :

* Six month operating loss of 9.7 mln stg (HY15: loss of 5.9 mln stg), including 2.1 mln stg goodwill write-off from Searchbolt acquisition

* Board re-organisation and worldwide search for new CEO initiated

* H1 cash burn of 4.9 mln stg post 1.2 mln stg of acquisition cost

* Departures of professor Malcolm Young, founder and CEO, and Steve Self, development director